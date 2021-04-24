33rd District deserves good representation
Voters in the 33rd District have an opportunity in November to elect Paul Siker to represent them in Richmond. Paul believes in working effectively with others, and possesses strong leadership capabilities. His opponent, on the other hand, the incumbent, Dave LaRock, is an extremist whose antics have led to his removal on an important committee leaving his district effectively without any say on critical transportation issues.
Paul Siker answers the need for responsible representation; he believes in transparency in government, he is committed to doing hard things well, and he views his candidacy not as an aspiration for personal gain but as an obligation to his fellow citizens.
Paul is a fiscal conservative who identifies himself as “a pragmatic centrist.” He advocates for bringing new business throughout the 33rd District, addressing transportation issues, looking at new ways to provide energy in an environmentally safe way, and introducing campaign reform so that more people can run for office in service of their communities. I believe Paul’s values reflect the values of citizens in his district far more than do those of the incumbent, who has shown no interest in legislation that would benefit the constituents of the 33rd District and instead has proposed bills that reflect his personal agenda, none of which have passed.
If you feel you are currently under-represented in the 33rd District, you are right. But you can change this failed representation by voting for Paul Siker in November.
JoEllen Ritchie
Lake Frederick
