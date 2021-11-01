Glenn Youngkin, a former private equity CEO and a product of a private school that costs as much per year for K-12 as college tuition, claims he can improve public education in Virginia.
Specifically, his ideas include funding to charter schools.
Toward the end of my 31-year career as a school psychologist and teacher, I saw how misguided governors and powerful business interests — backed by federal grants — foisted untested charter schools with little oversight onto Ohio.
Unsurprisingly, Ohio’s public school students and teachers suffered during a wasteful free market experiment in which more than one in three charter schools backed by federal grants likely never opened or closed shortly after opening, according to a 2019 Network for Public Education report.
Of the grant–funded charters that stayed open, 63% were among the lowest-performing schools in Ohio.
My rural district lost at least 10% of its students and their tuitions to charters. Smaller public school budgets meant staff layoffs, increasing class sizes, offering fewer classes, and eliminating art, music, gym, field trips, staff training, and building and bus maintenance.
When charter school students returned, they often demonstrated the same — or even lower — skill level as when they left our public schools.
Charter schools are not to answer to improving education in Virginia, and neither is Glenn Youngkin. By the way, my granddaughter is receiving and excellent public school education in Virginia.
Dave Gustafson
Middletown
