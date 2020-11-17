Unless you live under a rock — and many of you do — we are inundated every day with the latest information about the coronavirus pandemic. All of the media, left, right and center, vies to inform us of the latest infection count, the death toll, the desperate conditions in our hospitals, and recent developments in the race to a coronavirus vaccine.
Every day we learn anew that there are those among us who supposedly believe that the pandemic is a hoax perpetrated by the "Left." I qualify my statement because this so-called leftist conspiracy is in itself a hoax. Given the overwhelming evidence, not just apparent in the USA, but worldwide, that conclusively proves the world is in the grip of this crisis, it is simply not credible that so many people could be so stupid as to believe the tripe they are pushing. Oh now, don't get me wrong, there are plenty of people in this country who are very, very stupid, but they simply cannot be stupid enough to buy this nonsense.
Rather, I postulate, those who push this theory are simply seeking attention. Rather than taking off their clothes in the middle of Main Street, they make these ridiculous statements about how the coronavirus pandemic is a hoax.
Personally, I would rather they be given license to stand in the middle of the road and do what comes naturally to them, as it will cause us less grief in the long run.
