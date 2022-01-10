Those who deem it acceptable to endanger our democracy by lying about election results, attacking the Capitol to overturn a free and fair election, accepting a Congress that simply votes “no” instead of helping our country, allowing indiscriminate school shootings to continue unabated for profit’s sake, lying about the efficacy of vaccines simply to stir things up, accepting members of Congress who threaten the lives of other members and attempting to deny everyone the right to vote freely — among other atrocities — should plan a quick visit to the Winchester National Cemetery on National Avenue.
It is exceptionally beautiful right now due to the thousands of wreaths placed there during the Wreaths Across America event which took place on Dec. 18. And you can also see the inevitable and sad result of the type of actions noted above in the 5,000-plus graves there.
Michael Byrnes
Winchester
