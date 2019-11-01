I am proud to make the observation that Jill Vogel’s campaign for a fourth term in the Senate of Virginia has been one marked by civility and an emphasis on her positive achievements while in office.
Jill has worked tirelessly on issues important to public education and for that she earned the endorsement of the Virginia Education Association. The Farm Bureau has also endorsed her candidacy in recognition of her efforts to protect agriculture and support conservation.
For her role in health-care reform during the last General Assembly session, Jill was awarded the Health-Care Hero award from the Virginia Health Care and Hospital Association. And, most recently, Jill was endorsed by the Virginia Professional Fire Fighters in recognition of her strong support for public safety.
For years, Jill has been a champion in addressing those issues that really matter to her constituents, including domestic violence and child abuse, redistricting, and equality in the workplace.
The 27th District needs Jill’s brand of compassionate, bipartisan, and civil leadership. Please join me in voting for Jill Vogel on Nov. 5.
