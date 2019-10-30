Senator Jill Vogel is one of the strongest forces we have locally when it comes to getting work done. She will help anyone, she always shows up, and she is not all about taking credit.
While there are always half-truths put out by the other side, Jill doesn’t play that game. She works while other people fight. As a result, leaders in Virginia on both sides of aisle respect and rely on Jill. She works hard for businesses and families who need support.
She has pushed through measures when no one else would, especially on health care where she earned the Health Care Hero award this year— pushing for lower costs, coverage of pre-existing conditions, creation of insurance pools for small businesses, and passage of her bill to require insurance coverage for autism.
She fought to save agriculture and the equine industry in Virginia. and she has the Farm Bureau endorsement. She has fought for clean air and clean water earning her a legislative hero award from the Virginia League of Conservation Voters. She is dedicated to improving education, and teachers have endorsed her in her race.
Vote Jill Vogel Nov. 5 to keep a compassionate and dedicated senator who is a workhorse, not a show horse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.