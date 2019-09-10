Senator Jill Vogel's tenure as our state representative is remarkable.
From tax law to banning child marriage in Virginia, Senator Vogel has made a difference across the board, despite party lines. Millennial voters no longer care about democrat or republican titles. We care about what our elected officials are doing for the common good. That's why I am proud to support Senator Jill Holtzman Vogel.
We need to support the leader who knows what it is like to stand in front of a group of people, listen to what they have to say, and implement change.
Sen. Vogel did that and more for me. She knew being a female involved in leadership wasn't easy, but she welcomed me with open arms. She showed me what trial-and-error would look like. She talked to me about implementing change and the resistance I would incur. Sen. Vogel showed me how to stand up for what I believe in and make a change. I'm eternally grateful for this lesson. We need more leaders like Sen. Vogel representing our community.
We can talk about statutes and procedures all day, but at the end of the day our composure as a leader is what matters most. I want the mother, the attorney, and the senator representing me every single day in Richmond.
I want the leader who can put principle over party any day of the week. I proudly endorse Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel as our state senator.
