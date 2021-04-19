Volunteers have played critical role in pandemic
National Volunteer Week, established by Presidential Proclamation in 1974, kicked off on April 18th. This is an opportunity for us to show appreciation to volunteers and also highlight volunteering opportunities in our communities. In my role as county administrator, I witness daily the power of volunteering and the significant role it plays in making our communities stronger.
We have many volunteers to thank over this past pandemic-ridden year. Regionally, volunteers have done tremendous work staffing vaccination locations (and Valley Health is looking for more so please visit their COVID website if you are interested). Organizations like FISH have provided food and financial resources to folks in need in Clarke. Numerous organizations have worked to keep our roadways and waterways clean. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention our heroes at the three volunteer fire companies; Enders, Boyce, and Blue Ridge. These volunteers have fought structure fires, transported COVID patients, and have responded when their community has called this past year. They are assisted by a wonderful group of support volunteers who operate the bingo games, manage the finances, and otherwise keep the stations operating.
When you see a volunteer this week, or any week throughout the year, please stop and thank them for the sacrifice they make to help those in need. If you have the time, I would also encourage you to seek out volunteer opportunities in your community.
Chris Boies Clarke County Administrator
(3) comments
Thank you to all of the volunteers who've stepped forward during the difficult time.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Thank you volunteers!
Also nice to see some true liberals realizing a lot of the fear has been an "Astroturf" media hype (see Bill Maher) and the havoc it is wreaking on our youth...
