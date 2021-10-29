A vote for Miles Adkins for Frederick County School Board, Shawnee District is a vote for parental rights and the wellbeing of our children.
Miles strongly believes that students deserve an education, not indoctrination. Miles has been very outspoken about fighting the deep equity principles that are being taught in our classrooms. He has spoken at many School Board meetings, local business meetings, etc. and has clearly shown that he isn’t intimidated by anyone who supports this propaganda in our school system.
A former Marine, who served in Iraq, he has the thick skin needed to stand firm in a leadership position. His military service has equipped him with the unrelenting determination necessary to fight for our student’s education and for the rights of parents regarding what their child is being exposed to at school. He has the courage to adhere to what he truly believes in, even under pressure. If elected, I believe he will fulfill his promises to fight against the deep equity principles currently being taught, for budget transparency and to protect our children by making sure students use the bathroom that corresponds with their gender at birth.
Miles will not give up, nor will he back down; he is a fighter and that’s exactly what we need. I know the values ingrained in him as a Marine will keep him true to the policies he committed to during his campaign, if elected. Semper Fidelis — "Always Faithful."
Corinna Lewis
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.