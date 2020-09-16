As a member of the Berryville Planning Commission and a lifetime resident of Clarke County, I fully support Matt Bass for Berryville District Supervisor. His personal relationship with the people of Clarke/Berryville runs deep, which is why you see "Bass for Board" signs all over the county. Like Matt, I was raised here. Like Matt, I raise my family here. And, like Matt, I became involved in local government to maintain the character of Berryville for my kids.
If you have served or volunteered at any level of local government, you know that the best servants seek to understand first. I know Matt to be a lifetime learner without a personal agenda. Through his work on the Berryville Area Development Authority and as our current Berryville representative on the Board of Supervisors he firmly understands what the job entails.
We need someone who understands why Clarke County is the way it is in order to preserve it and guide us through careful, future growth. We need a young, informed, creative mind with a powerful voice representing Berryville residents on the Board of Supervisors.
Early, in-person voting starts Sept. 18. Vote Bass for Board!
