As a lifelong resident of Winchester, I have watched and supported Richard Bell as he has worked to improve the quality of life in our city for everyone since he first arrived. I have been impressed with his steadfast commitment to the same causes year after year — education, green spaces, housing, and providing access to resources for people and families who need extra support. And with his commitment to these causes for the benefit of all.
As one of the first supporters of the Green Circle project, he saw the vision of how a trail that winds through the city could improve our quality of life and give residents a different way to get to know and appreciate the beauty of where we live. Twenty years later, he just recently voted to approve the construction of the final leg of the trail.
He and his family are big supporters of Virginia Teach for Tomorrow — an amazing program that encourages high school students from all backgrounds to pursue a career in teaching. This program is particularly important now, with the shortage of teachers that impacts schools all over the state.
And finally, Richard and his family actively support over 20 local non-profits that provide assistance to residents city-wide.
I urge you to please vote for Richard Bell on Nov. 8!
Lee Braithwaite
Winchester
