I am supporting Dr. James Bergida for State Senate District 1 because of the eight men running, he has the most to offer us.
Bergida has broad work experience from which to draw. At an early age, he decided to become an educator. In pursuing that goal, he worked in a number of fields to help pay for his own education. He is now a professor of politics and economics at a local college.
In addition to the book learning of economics, Bergida has worked in the real world. He helped run his family's businesses and worked on a local family-run farm. He has also managed the finances and oversaw operations for a nonprofit.
Bergida does not just teach politics, he has experience in politics and government, without becoming a career politician. In his early twenties, Bergida interned at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). He started two Young Republican chapters (ages 18–40) and contributed to numerous campaigns over the years, including as an advisor on business and transportation policies.
In 2021, he was recruited to lead grassroots efforts to flip the City of Chesapeake for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, and Attorney General Jason Miyares — which he did successfully.
He currently serves on the Warren County Finance/Audit Committee.
In short, I am supporting Bergida because of his work, political, and governmental experience. He knows education, understands business and the economy, and will bring fresh leadership and perspectives to Richmond.
Join me in voting for him in the Republican primary on June 20!
Mary Carol Ivie
Berryville
