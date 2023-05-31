James Bergida is committed to school choice — giving parents options with regard to education.
He believes, as I do, that parents know what is best for their children.
Now is the time for voters to step up and choose the candidate that will work to empower parents.
I endorse James Bergida because he truly does put kids first.
I urge parents and all concerned citizens that care about our kids to vote for James Bergida.
Patricia Rucker
Harpers Ferry, W. Va.
