I just voted early for James Bergida in the state Senate Republican Primary. Here's why:
Bergida embodies the qualities we need in a leader. He understands the importance of school choice, values pragmatism, and is dedicated to protecting our Valley values.
James is a conservative educator. He recognizes that parents should be free to choose the best educational path for their children. His commitment to empowering parents and promoting academic excellence will undoubtedly have a transformative impact on the future of our community.
Bergida's pragmatic approach sets him apart as a candidate who can effectively navigate complex issues and find commonsense solutions. He understands the importance of bridging political divides to enact change. With a focus on collaboration and thoughtful decision-making, Bergida is a candidate that I know will work tirelessly to address the concerns of our community and advance policies that prioritize the well-being and prosperity of Shenandoah Valley.
Lastly, Bergida is deeply committed to protecting our Valley values. He recognizes the unique character and traditions that make our Shenandoah Valley special, and he will be a staunch advocate for responsible government. With Bergida in the state Senate, we can trust that our values and principles will be strongly represented and defended.
I'm proud to call James Bergida my friend and support him in the upcoming state Senate primary on June 20. If you want to skip the lines on primary day, you can vote early, as I did at the county registrar's office.
Cameron S. Williams
Front Royal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.