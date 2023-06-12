I am writing to lend my support to James Bergida, candidate for Virginia State Senate District 1. As I have gotten to know James, it is clear he is well spoken and a great listener with a clear understanding of the problems facing the citizens of District 1.
His empathy and concern for the citizens of his district comes through in his words and actions. James has a demonstrated ability to see the big picture and plan for what is coming. He is an honest, upright man of faith with strong morals and a vision for the future. James is the type of leader who inspires passion and motivation in others.
An educator and lifelong Virginian, James is the right choice for State Senate District 1.
Jim Klock
Middletown
