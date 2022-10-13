Reelect Evan Clark for Ward 2.
He has championed clean air, reusable energy and smart growth.
He has served Ward 2 for 16 years and continues to do so through his involvement in the community.
His social work with young people shows his commitment in providing a positive and healthy path forward.
Evan has been a long-standing resource in Ward Two. Whether it’s involvement with the North End Citizen’s Association, participation in community events, or just being available for problem solving for citizens, he has used his knowledge and experience to Ward Two’s and the city’s advantage. If reelected, Evan can continue his service to Winchester.
Vice Mayor John Hill
Winchester
