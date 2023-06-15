Only one of the many aspirants to the Virginia Senate from our region emphasizes real issues, matters that affect citizens and their pocketbooks: Blaine Dunn.
All the rest address popular hot buttons, not conditions that directly affect our lives and well-being.
Most recently Blaine Dunn was instrumental in reducing our property tax rate from 61 cents to 51 cents. That’s the mark of an honorable, devoted advocate for his constituents. But some issues must be resolved in Richmond.
Using his experience as a certified financial planner, Blaine has deciphered the complex financial issues that are costing us serious money every day. For example, our property taxes are being spent every time a new house is erected, to the tune of some $27,000 per house. Money that’s needed for capital and infrastructure made necessary by the explosive population growth in our area for roads, schools, water and sewer lines, electric and gas conduits, and more. Blaine, and I’ll bet most of us, believe those costs should be borne by the buyers of new dwellings, the demand for which grows as more and more people move into our beautiful Valley.
This is the senator we need. No distractions, no slogans, just governmental experience and expertise that will save us real money.
Blaine advocates conservative principles in education, voting, and the 2nd Amendment, and will work hard for all of us in Richmond.
Please, for all our sakes, vote for Blaine Dunn on Tuesday, June 20, to be our Republican candidate for Virginia State Senator in District 1.
James Sherry
Frederick County
