Blaine Dunn, Blaine Dunn, Blaine Dunn — such a qualified man running for State Senate.
Does Blaine have experience? Yes.
Does Blaine have knowledge of the political arena? Yes.
Does Blaine work well with all people? Yes.
Would Blaine help us in so many areas that need to be changed? Yes.
Vote Blaine — a candidate who will work for you, not himself. A great experienced man. Please be there for him.
Kitty Hockman-Nicholas
Frederick County
