Filling up the gas tank has never been fun, but for the last two years it has gone from being a chore to a burden. About $20 or $30 used to get you through the week. Now, with prices +50% higher, more and more of our budgets are being eaten up just to drive our cars.
This increase is a completely intentional policy decision by the Biden Administration. They want it to be more expensive to buy gasoline and continue to peddle a Green New Deal fantasy where fossil fuels are eliminated no matter the cost. At the same time, they want us reliant on the electric grid. Democrats have willfully undermined our nation’s energy independence by pausing drilling leases on federal land. This has made us dependent on foreign dictators for oil in countries where their people literally chant “death to America” in the streets.
Democrat Jennifer Lewis, who is seeking to represent the 6th District in Congress, has been on the frontlines of the fight to end America’s energy independence. When the Atlantic Coast Pipeline was proposed to distribute American produced natural gas, she led protests against its construction in Augusta County that eventually helped lead to the cancellation of the project. Lewis has directly contributed to higher energy costs.
We need to reject the politicians who have intentionally undermined our domestic energy production and elect a Republican majority in Congress that will restore it. Here in the 6th District, Ben Cline is the Republican nominee. Please vote on Nov. 8th.
James Prohaska
Stephens City
Do you realize most countries pay double in gas what the US pays? Gas prices have risen world wide, and that's the result of COVID's change to supply/demand. Don't choose a president base on gas prices.
