Women of childbearing age in the United States face new hurdles while planning their future families.
The right-wing, politicized, anti-choice, U.S. Supreme Court struck down a woman's right to privacy in a June 2022 decision by overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. That 40-year ruling had been established law and had protected a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy. The ruling allows state legislatures to impose their will over abortion laws. Since then, the results have been disastrous.
A 9-year-old Ohio child was raped and became pregnant with the rapist's child. In July 2022, the then 10-year-old fled Ohio to Indiana, where the abortion was still at that time legal and performed. The state of Ohio would have required the child to give birth to the child.
At its annual meeting in Cupertino, California, on Sept. 7 Apple introduced its new devices, one of which was the Apple Watch Series 8. According to The Washington Post, "Apple says the temperature sensors mean the series 8 watch can help the wearers track their menstrual cycles, ovulation, and fertility." Apple added encryption to hide the data from a possible pregnancy for "states where abortion was recently made illegal or could become illegal. Apple says the data will be end-to-end encrypted and the company won't have the key to decrypt it."
Companies, states, localities and individuals need a national law to protect women and their doctors in a decision to terminate a pregnancy. That process to offer privacy in family planning begins at the ballot box this November.
Vote for democracy. Vote for choice. Vote for democrats.
J.E. Williams is a resident of Stephens City.
