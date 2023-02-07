I would like to encourage you to vote for Joseph Crane, who is running for the supervisor position in the Gainesboro District.
I have known Joe for over 20 years and know that he would be a great asset to the Board of Supervisors.
Joe is a retired Green Beret who has known lots of challenges in his military career. He loves his community and his country and will do his best to make concise decisions when the needs arise.
Carol DeHaven
Clear Brook
