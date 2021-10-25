As I'm sure you've noticed, school boards all over the country are becoming a hotbed of partisan politics. We're dealing with similar issues in our own county with our Board of Supervisors.
We can, and should, do something to stop partisan politics from infecting the Frederick County School Board. Vote for Ellen White in the Red Bud District.
Ellen is a registered nurse, military spouse, and the mother of two small children. She is a true Independent, with no partisan political agenda.
Ellen is committed to working with everyone on the School Board and within the administration to improve education for our children and working conditions for our teachers.
She is not using the School Board as a stepping stone to other elected offices. Ellen genuinely believes in serving our children and families on the School Board, and is excited to do the work to continue to improve the quality of education in Frederick County. She will work hard for her children, and yours.
We have the power to stop partisan politics on November 2nd. Please vote for Independent Ellen White for School Board in Red Bud District.
J. L. O'Connor
Frederick County
