Early Voting has begun for the Gainesboro special election scheduled for April 11.
Winchester-Frederick-Clarke Republican Women had the pleasure of having Heather Hewitt Lockridge attend our March luncheon. Heather is running in a special election for the open Board of Supervisors seat left vacant due to Douglas McCarthy relocating to Warren County.
Heather was born and raised in the Gainesboro District in Frederick County. She graduated from James Wood High School, received her bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and her master’s from George Mason. She is married to husband Chris and has three children, Harper, Yardley, and Knox.
Heather is running to ensure budget transparency for Frederick County citizens. She is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and believes in small government with low taxes. Heather is passionate about protecting property rights and uninfringed farming in our community. Heather comes from a long line of educators and is an ardent supporter of parents, teachers, and students in education.
Heather faces challenger Kevin Kenney of the Frederick First Independents in this special election. Mr. Kenney is currently employed by Frederick County Public Schools as supervisor of construction for capital projects, according to the “Frederick First” website. Consider this: How “independent” can you be when voting for a School Board budget that pays you?
Gainesboro District citizens deserve an unbiased approach to the largest financial impact to our county budget.
Frederick County can’t afford the type of “independent” approach Mr. Kenney is offering.
Vote Republican! Vote Lockridge in Gainesboro’s special election on April 11th.
Elaine Holliday
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.