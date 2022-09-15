Ben Cline, District 6 Representative has no answers for Virginia.
He voted against the bipartisan Safer Communities Act. On July 14th, he introduced with cohorts (Ms. Boebert, Mr. Gohmert, Mr. Cawthorn, Mr. Gosar, Ms. Stefanik among others) H.R. 8374: To Repeal The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.
The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act became law June 25, 2022. The law improved background checks, strengthened safeguards for domestic violence victims and encouraged removal of firearms from high risk individuals. Mental health and school safety funding were included!
Firearm injuries in Virginia totaled 2,816 in 2021, a 9% increase from 2020 according to Virginia Department of Health. The 2007 Virginia Tech shooter killed 32 with semi-automatic weapons. Heart breaking violence in Virginia Beach 2019 killed another 12 people. Ben Cline has no answers.
Jennifer Lewis opposes Ben Cline in the November 8 District 6 representative election. Jennifer Lewis, a mental health professional campaigns for justice. She understands the importance of mental health to promote community safety. She advocates for improved social structures to decrease our community violence. She supports school safety and mental health efforts to reduce violence.
Jennifer Lewis offers a safer future for District 6 communities and schools! Vote Jennifer Lewis for District 6 Representative on November 8.
Paula Becker
Frederick County
