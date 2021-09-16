I would like to encourage all voters in the Shawnee District to vote for Josh Ludwig for Board of Supervisors.
First of all, Josh and his wife Rani are great people who are raising 4 great boys. I have met Josh and Rani recently and found them to be wonderful Christian leaders with the hearts of servants.
Josh is a lifelong conservative, a pro-life and pro-2nd Amendment advocate, and an NRA lifetime member. He opposes tax increases and is a strong supporter of budget transparency. Josh opposes the Critical Race Theory and believes that all students should be treated with respect and dignity. Josh believes that parents should play the primary role in making decisions about and for their kids. Josh is a soft spoken and analytical problem solver. He studies public policy issues in detail and considers all of the pertinent data prior to weighing in with his thoughts. If you have heard him speak at recent School Board meetings, you have seen him add to the public debate while making clear and concise points and treating everyone with respect.
I am happy to support Josh for Board of Supervisors in Shawnee and hope you will also. He will make a great supervisor.
Bob Liero
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.