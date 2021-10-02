Everyone in the Stonewall District should to turn out to vote for our esteemed supervisor in this election.
A lifelong resident of our district, whose family has farmed here for generations, she has served us diligently for the past six years. We are lucky she is willing to give us another four years of her life. As chair of the finance committee, she has insured the schools and county can provide the best services for our community, while keeping the county real estate taxes the lowest in the region. Her commitment, experience, and common sense have benefited us all more than we’ll ever know. I urge you to go to the polls and cast your vote for this exceptional lady.
Gary Oates
Frederick County
