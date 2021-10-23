Judy McCann-Slaughter has always been a part of our Stonewall community.
She’s a farmer, has raised a family, and has represented the residents proudly as our supervisor. She shares our values, cares for our community, and is always a voice reason and sanity on the Board of Supervisors. She has always been a phone call away whenever we’ve needed her and I proudly support her for reelection.
Mike Omps
Clear Brook
