On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the registered voters of Gainesboro Magisterial District of Frederick County will go to their respective polling places to vote in the special election for the Gainesboro Board of Supervisors seat. This is an extremely important election for the future of Frederick County.
I have known Kevin personally for over 30 years. He is a lifelong resident of Frederick County and has lived in the Gainesboro Magisterial District for over 40 years. He has spent 10 years representing the Gainesboro District on the Planning Commission including his last four years as chairman.
His goals are to preserve and support our agricultural areas, grow our economic base and support a strong school system. He wants to improve our secondary roads and support our Fire and Rescue Department and Sheriff's Office.
Above all, he will bring civility, dignity and common sense to the Board of Supervisors. He will work to fulfill the needs of all citizens of the County of Frederick first.
I urge you to vote for Kevin W. Kenney on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
Rick Miller, retired director of elections
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.