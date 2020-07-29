I'm writing to encourage my fellow Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative member-owners to support the re-election of Suzanne Obenshain as director. SVEC has its election happening now and I encourage you to return our ballot by mail or to vote electronically. In previous years member-owners had to attend the annual meeting in order to vote. Fortunately the board, in an effort to get more member-owner engagement, set up voting by mail/electronically prior to COVID. SVEC has made significant investments in their infrastructure so that the reliability is much improved since joining its lines. Please join me in voting for Suzanne Obenshain.
John B. Schroth
Winchester
