After having admired the City of Winchester from afar for many years, I finally became a resident in 2020. Some of the main attractions for me were the abundant green spaces in and around the city, in particular the Green Circle Trail, and the fact that the city is home to people of different backgrounds.
As a new resident, I was pleased to learn that my Ward 1 representative on the City Council, Richard Bell, has been involved with the Green Circle Trail since day one and his commitment to the green spaces in the city includes seeing that project to completion.
Richard also shares my belief that the people who work in the City of Winchester should be able to live here, and that means that we need housing that meets their needs.
I believe that Richard's prior experience on the City Council matters, and he will be able to hit the ground running if my fellow Ward 1 neighbors vote for him on Nov. 8.
Kathy Garlock
Winchester
