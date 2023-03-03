I was recently notified by a friend that Sheriff Lenny Millholland was going to run for sheriff again in this upcoming election, so I decided to write a little something.
I started working for the Sheriff's Office in 2010, and when Sheriff Millholland was elected in 2015, I was excited and honored to be working for a man who genuinely cares for his people!
Sheriff Millholland always looked after the people who worked for him and would always call you from time to time to check in on things. Now that I have moved on to other things, I often think back about my time at the Sheriff's Office and how I started my journey in this profession. Sheriff Millholland always has been and will always be a people's sheriff.
It was a pleasure and an honor to work for him and to serve alongside him. This November, if you are on the fence on who to vote for, please look no further than this sheriff right here.
Sheriff Millholland is a well-known individual in this community and is always willing to listen to anyone who calls upon him.
Sheriff, I miss our time working together. It was an honor and pleasure to serve you and your office, and I would be lying if I said I didn't miss it. You know you have my support in this upcoming election and I know a lot of people in this community feel the same!
Good luck, sir!
Brian Thomas
Frederick County
