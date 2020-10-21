Under the Trump administration the majority of Americans have enjoyed full employment and increased wages.
For the first time in our history we are energy independent.
Illegal immigration has been greatly reduced.
New and fairer trade deals have been negotiated.
N.A.T.O. members are being held accountable for their financial responsibilities.
For the first time in recorded history there is a semblance of peace in the Middle East.
There is far less terrorism in the world today.
All this has been accomplished with no help from Democrats, media and big tech.
A vote for President Trump and the Republican Party is a vote to continue the policies above and Make America Great Again!
(7) comments
Mr. Albright, ignore them. As I said before, there is no cure for stupidity.
No cure for stupidity is correct. Maybe discuss this with Mr. Albright the next time you and he are counting the "wrong" kind of cars in the food bank line.
Really? 223,000 dead and counting
No plan to deal with Covid.
Vote Blue!
return sanity, decency and science to America
Answer: Verifiable Facts Question: What are topics that the Left never addresses, Alex?
Here we have a perfect example of positive actions by Trump followed by a classic "waht aboot ..." from a brainwashed Leftist. Next up? Accusations from the Left of "waht aboot-ism" towards anyone who points out their own. So original and creative... [rolleyes]
Alex, I was waiting for "perfect examples" I not only didn't think they were "perfect" examples, I also chose to point out an "perfect example" of a negative action, since you harp about the Chinese media and all the Biden escapades in China on a daily basis
And yet another guilty plea, oh my. How many is this? Major Republican Party and Trump fundraiser Elliott Broidy pleaded guilty Tuesday to acting as an unregistered foreign agent, admitting to accepting millions of dollars to secretly lobby the Trump administration for Malaysian and Chinese interests.
What happened to KAG?
