Supervisors need to support schools instead of attacking them. We have never built a school that is too big. Why does the Board of Supervisors cut school construction costs so much that our new schools are overcapacity the day they are open?
The original Jordan Springs Elementary School was proposed for 700 students. The Supervisors slashed the budget from $32 million to $27 million to save money followed by a resolution stating that no "additional capital funding for this facility for a minimum of fifteen years." Not a dime until 2032! This reduced the school to 500 students and half a gym.
How's that going? The school opened in 2020. Today there are 590 students squeezed in there. Since the school isn't allowed money to add the rest of the classrooms and gym, it's getting trailers or bussing to Stonewall. The current estimate for the classrooms and gym is $10 million. The supervisors really did well saving a dime today that will cost us a dollar tomorrow.
How about the fourth high school for $80 million a few years ago? Nope. Kick the can! The supervisors wanted instead additions to the other High schools to save money. Now a new high school will cost over $140 million! Meanwhile, we are spending $64 million to add 150 students to James Wood. Why? Because when you make an addition, you have to upgrade the old school to meet current codes, increase electrical panels, etc.
We need new leaders. Vote for Frederick First.
Tommie Hobbs
Clearbrook
