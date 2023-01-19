I was very happy to read about the group of independents running for Frederick County offices. I am tired of watching the Democrats and Republicans fight against each other and nothing ever gets done except watching their pockets fill up. There’s no place for that in local politics.
I know several of these guys running as independents and they are definitely not politicians. They are smart, local businessmen who grew up on farms. They are as fed up with the current board as I am. The fussing and fighting of the board against the schools and the Sheriff’s Office is shameful.
Half of the supervisors spout off conspiracy theories and paranoid delusions. I’m glad Douglas McCarthy is gone, and Shawn Graber isn’t running.
This “Frederick First” group consists of down-to-earth, no-nonsense, get-the-job-done kind of guys. They have all my support and everyone in Frederick County with a lick of common sense needs to vote for them.
K. W. "Willy" Omps
Frederick County
