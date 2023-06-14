With so many candidates to choose from in the Virginia District 1 Republican primary, who should we vote for?
It seems all the candidates share similar views on many issues, but only one candidate stands out as a clear and obvious choice in preserving the rural way of life and the agriculture heritage of our counties. Timmy French is completely committed to these two goals and will represent our best interests regarding them.
Having known Timmy for over 30 years, I am convinced his integrity, hard work and conscientious decision making will make us proud as he represents our district in Richmond. I am also convinced he will be accessible to his constituents and value our input on matters of importance to us.
So, unless you want our counties to become like Fairfax, Loudoun or Prince William, please vote for Timmy French. Thank you for your consideration.
Doug Veach
Woodstock
