I strongly recommend that Dr. Diana Hackney be the person elected to the Frederick County School Board's Stonewall District seat.
As a life-long educator, Dr. Hackney has tremendous experience in championing all aspects of student welfare and interests.
As we get back to the pre-pandemic learning environment, students will need someone who has vast experience in anticipating their needs and resolving issues that are sure to arise. Dr. Hackney has always put students’ welfare first and foremost, enabling their success in both further educational pursuits and professional development.
I’ve had the good fortune to see firsthand how Dr. Hackney puts students at ease and how she can relate to all ages, from elementary to university levels. She immediately developed a curriculum for my daughter when my family was considering different alternatives to traditional schooling, which was especially timely when home-schooling options became necessary in the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Hackney is also adept at anticipating students’ concerns about new challenges and giving them the self-confidence needed to enter higher levels of education with minimal concerns.
Having Dr. Hackney on the Frederick County School Board will give me an extremely high level of confidence that my children and my neighbor's children are being taken care of. Dr. Hackney will be an outstanding school board member and will always lookout for the best interests of the students in Frederick County Schools.
Thuy Oliveira
Winchester
