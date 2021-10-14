Vote Hackney for School Board
I’m a parent of two daughters who attend or will attend Stonewall Elementary School. As a parent, I want School Board members who are focused on doing what’s best for our students’ education now and who will set the stage for the next generation. I want forward-thinking individuals who are truly working to improve education in Frederick County for students, educators, and school staff.
The Stonewall District School Board candidate who will best serve our students is Dr. Diana L. Hackney. She will put students first. She has proven success in the schools, and she has professional experience in the education field. She uses school buses in her promotional materials to show that she’s an independent candidate who will represent all. She doesn’t engage in political rhetoric.
Check out her Facebook page — Hackneyeducationforall — and you will see her background, philosophy, experience, and goals. She has intense interest in how our schools function and what educators and students need. She is collaborative as she seeks solutions to our school challenges, and she understands the needs of parents who want to know about their kids’ learning environments.
Dr. Hackney was a teacher in the county, so she knows what teachers are facing. She has former students supporting her in this election. An award was created in her honor at Drexel University recognizing her devotion to the betterment of student life.
The only right choice for right now is Dr. Hackney.
