Dr. Diana Hackney is diligent in her work ethic, compassionate within her causes, and strong in her ability to better our community.
Hackney is fully qualified to become an exceptional member of the School Board. I know her to be committed to supporting and improving organizations from within. She possesses a wealth of energy and drive towards her causes. Diana is a person wiling to devote much energy and talent where needed. She looks clearly at issues and approaches them with focus on immediate and long-term solutions that are practical as well as intelligent.
Through the years I have seen her continuously demonstrate an ultimate motive to support children and specifically their success within the educational system.
Vote Hackney because the school system and community at large will benefit.
Walker Tyler
Stephenson
