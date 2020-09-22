We have known Marie for several years and have found her to be an intelligent, caring, compassionate person who demonstrates ability to use sound judgment, critical thinking and is willing to listen to all sides of an issue. Her previous Winchester School Board experience will be invaluable for our school system's future.
Her tireless involvement in the community, through providing mental health supportive services to families, volunteering on the WDSS, SVWC Board, Frederick/Winchester Bright Futures Advisory Boards and partnering with Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition to name a few, shows that she is a woman of service and integrity, who truly wants the best for the citizens of Winchester and Winchester Public Schools. Her background in mental health brings a much needed area of competency and consideration to our School Board and division as a whole.
We know she will continue to serve the School Board with the same passion she exhibits in all of her endeavors. Please vote for Marie Imoh!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.