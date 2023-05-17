This letter is in support of John Jewell, a Republican candidate for the Back Creek District's seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. I have known John for many years, and I have seen him in action helping and serving people in our district.
John is a man of integrity and a man of his word. Other words that I would use to describe John are family oriented, driven, hardworking, people oriented, experience friendly, polite, good listener, problem solver, wise, intelligent and passionate.
He also cares very deeply about the people and issues of Frederick County. As chairman of the Planning Commission, John has been working tirelessly for us, the citizens of Frederick County. He believes in smart growth for Frederick County and is a strong advocate for our public schools and for parental involvement. In addition, working in the United States Senate as Assistant Sergeant at Arms/Chief Information Officer gave John the unique opportunity for compromise as he solved tough issues by working with all members of the Senate.
John and his family have lived in the Back Creek District for over 26 years, so he is well aware of the opportunities we have in Frederick County. If you want an individual who is going to stand up and support the people of Back Creek District, please join me in voting for John Jewell for Back Creek supervisor.
Sam Dillender
Frederick County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.