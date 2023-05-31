Vote Jewell
We have looked closely at the two candidates running to represent the Back Creek District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
In truth, both say things that sound good. Yes, I would like lower tax rates and yes, I would like to live and work in Frederick County under fewer regulatory restrictions. However, I also realize that our county is changing fast and that our growth challenges are complicated with no easy solutions.
We need a supervisor that has the wisdom and experience to roll up their sleeves, dive into the details and advocate for the best, most-workable solutions that benefit us all.
It is for this reason that we have decided to support John Jewell. He offers a proven track record of executive management experience and in taking commonsense approaches to fixing complex problems.
John is a commonsense conservative leader who will move our county forward with integrity, workable solutions, and skilled planning experience.
John and his wife Susan are active in our community and have been residents for over 26 years. John has seen our county grow and wants to be part of the solution.
John will advocate for our children, for improved roads, for small businesses and for our farms.
Join us in voting for John Jewell for Back Creek supervisor on June 20 in the Republican primary!
Defining success differently
In this graduation season, let us not forget to honor those seniors who’ve courageously chosen paths less traveled. Instead of submitting to the societal pressures of acquiring a four-year college degree, they have opted for vocational education, military service, or other non-traditional avenues.
These bright individuals are stepping outside the established norms, challenging the outdated notion that a four-year degree is the only measure of success. This cultural mindset has been a stumbling block for many young people, pushing them towards unsustainable debt instead of fostering their true aspirations and abilities.
We must shift this narrative. A four-year college is not a universal key to success, nor is it the only way to acquire valuable knowledge and skills. These students are proving that learning can be as practical as it is theoretical. By choosing vocational or technical training, or service in our armed forces, they are carving their own paths to achievement.
Let’s celebrate this bold decision. It’s a challenge to the conventional educational structure that often values the accumulation of student debt over genuine learning and personal growth.
These seniors are breaking free from the college-or-bust mentality and embracing their unique journeys. It’s high time we redefine success and recognize all paths leading there. They are not only saving themselves from the burden of debt but also setting a precedent for future generations. Here’s to our seniors, leading the way!
Vote Bergida
James Bergida is committed to school choice — giving parents options with regard to education.
He believes, as I do, that parents know what is best for their children.
Now is the time for voters to step up and choose the candidate that will work to empower parents.
I endorse James Bergida because he truly does put kids first.
I urge parents and all concerned citizens that care about our kids to vote for James Bergida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.