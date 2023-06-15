Since I was a little boy, I have watched both of my parents work hard volunteering in this community.
In the 26 years that we have lived here, they spent years helping the local swim teams, helped with Apple Blossom events, were active in 4-H, and have been active in our church.
My dad has always been a conservative who wants to help his community. He believes strongly in supporting our business and agriculture communities and is very concerned about transportation and schools with the growth that is currently going on from subdivisions that were approved years ago.
I am really proud of him for being willing to step up and be the leader Back Creek needs at this time, as I have watched him be that same leader for years at work for the U.S. Senate and in our community.
I ask for your vote for my dad, John Jewell, for Back Creek Supervisor on June 20 or vote early until June 17.
Evan Jewell
Frederick County
