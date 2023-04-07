Party politics at all levels has caused the lack of civility and lack of common sense among elected officials to become an embarrassment.
The extreme politics of both parties have failed us and it's time we elect leaders who do not swear an allegiance to or are beholding to any party. Leaders who listen to constituents and not blindly follow the party line. Leaders who think independently and focus on the public's best interest. Leaders who can debate their different points of view in a civil and respectful manner. Leaders who will remain focused on the essential core services of public safety, education and public works. Leaders who will place great value on our county employees and teachers so we can attract and retain a high-caliber workforce. Leaders who will apply smart land use decisions that will effectively manage growth and protect property rights. Leaders who will be open and transparent when conducting the public's business. Leaders who will manage our tax dollars in a fiscally responsible way.
We need to restore common sense leadership in Frederick County and I believe Kevin Kenney and all of the Frederick First candidates are those leaders.
My family has already cast our vote for Kevin, and we will support all of the Frederick First candidates in November. I am writing to encourage you to do the same. Let's get back to government "for the people"... not government for the party.
Thomas Owens
Frederick County
