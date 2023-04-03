I am writing to support my friend, Kevin Kenney, for Gainesboro District Supervisor in the special election on Tuesday, April 11.
Kevin has the experience that is needed as a prerequisite for serving on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors. He had served on the Planning Commission for a decade and had been its chairman for four of those years. Kevin had also served on the Development Review and Regulations Committee for 18 years. He is currently serving on the Transportation Committee and the Public Works Committee.
Kevin's resume is the epitome of servant leadership. In recent years, it has become commonplace to elect folks with a political axe to grind and we have gotten away from electing people with the valuable experience of service to county government.
Let's put Frederick (County) First and restore true leadership and civility to our local government. You can vote for Kevin W. Kenney at your regular voting precinct on election day, April 11, if you live in the Gainesboro District or at the Voter Registrar's office at 107 North Kent St. through April 8. Visit https://www.frederick-first.com to learn more.
Seth Thatcher
Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue
