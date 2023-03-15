I fully support and highly recommend Kevin Kenney for the Gainesboro Supervisor position.

I have known Kevin over 30 years. If you want it done right, want it done on time, and want it on budget, Kevin will do that for you.

He has lived his whole life here he knows the area and its needs.

Kevin Kenney will make a great supervisor and I highly recommend voting for him.

Michael Barrett 

Frederick County 

