As Election Day approaches, I feel compelled to write this letter supporting Dr. John Lamanna, a candidate for School Board in the Stonewall District.
I have known Dr. Lamanna professionally and personally for over 40 years. I have watched firsthand his commitment to young people, staff, administrators, and our community during that time. He is a proven leader, having served on the Frederick County School Board as member and chairman. Dr. Lamanna is passionate about his commitment to helping others and has done so with a high degree of integrity.
He has also contributed to several civic and community organizations. The voters of the Stonewall District may not be aware of what Dr. Lamanna would provide to your district and community. He brings many years of experience in education to the table, which translates into possessing the vision, strategic thinking, and foresight to solve current issues and plan for the future.
Dr. Lamanna is also compassionate, creative, and genuinely motivated to help others. Serving in a leadership capacity is his life; his resume and proven accomplishments reinforce this fact.
If you evaluate his work with our schools and community, you should feel comfortable voting for Dr. John Lamanna for School Board, Shawnee District.
Vic Williams
Frederick County
