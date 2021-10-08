The citizens of the Stonewall District need to go to the polls and vote for Judy McCann-Slaughter.
Look at what she has accomplished in the last six years for our district. A stoplight on Martinsburg Pike for the traffic coming out of Snowden Bridge, a new elementary school, the new Stonewall Park with ball fields, the new broadband initiative and improved first responder radio system.
She has secured funding for improvements to exit 317. Unlike several of the supervisors who blow hot air from a soapbox at every board meeting and don’t attend their assigned committees, Judy never misses a meeting and actually gets things done. That’s why she is the chairman of the transportation and finance committees.
Corey Carter
Stephenson
