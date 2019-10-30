For more than 100 years appointed school boards have served the students and residents of Winchester well. With increased demands in public education, an elected board cannot serve us as well as our appointed boards have.
Many other communities in Virginia have chosen to go to elected school boards, but there is no evidence that educational achievement or anything else has improved as a result.
Winchester students and schools currently meet or exceed all state achievement standards. It is hard to justify making a change that would certainly politicize education in the city, potentially increase administrative cost (salary and benefits to board members), and offer no evidence of an improved school system.
Other communities may do as they will, but as a lifelong resident of Winchester and a graduate of Handley High School, I know what has served our community best and that is an appointed School Board.
There’s an old saying, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, the current appointed School Board system is not broken. VOTE "NO" for an elected School Board.
