We now have a right-wing politicized Supreme Court that allows any hot head to carry a gun, no restrictions needed. States’ rights obviously don’t apply to this recent Supreme Court decision. Sorry, New York.
But this same court is giving states the right to strip women control over their own bodies. Sorry, 35 million American women of reproductive age.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett insisted that the Supreme Court justices aren’t “political hacks.” But recently seated judges including Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch lied under oath about their approach to stare decisis maintaining court precedent, specifically regarding Roe. This court has lost its integrity and is clearly a political arm of the Republican Party. We are going down a dangerous road.
Do you want to allow women jurisdiction over their own bodies? Do you want to maintain the right to same-sex marriage? Do you want a right to contraception? Or do you want the state deciding how you live your life?
Vote for Democrats on Nov. 8, 2022. Republicans have proven themselves to be right-wing, Christian nationalist authoritarians who will take away your right to live in the manner that you choose. I’m terrified about their ability to garner any more power.
Teri Merrill
Winchester
