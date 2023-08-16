Vote Rodriguez
Finally! It’s such a pleasure to find someone who is seeking to serve in Virginia’s House of Delegates for District 32 because she stands for things that matter to all of us rather than wanting to oppose everything the other party puts forward. Mady Rodriguez is such a person. She genuinely wants to serve as your representative — not the representative of vested interests.
Mady is a mother who cares about her kids’ health care, economic opportunities, education, clean environment, and safe neighborhoods. Mady is more interested in your vote than your money. Her desire is to serve her community — not just to be elected or reelected, but to work on your behalf as your delegate.
I hope you will join me in voting for Mady Rodriguez this November.
